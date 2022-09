The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Russian military transport is located in various places of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular in engine rooms.

This is stated in the IAEA published report on the results of the mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The report indicates that there are several military trucks on the ground floor of turbine halls in power units Nos. 1, 2.

IAEA believes that the presence of senior technical personnel can lead to interference in the normal operation of operational management and create potential friction in the context of decision-making, the report notes.

Members of the mission told that during their stay at the station, shelling occurred. It happened on September 3. Moreover, the team observed damage in various places at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, including near reactor buildings, caused by the operation of military equipment.

The agency stressed that military equipment and shootings undermine the designed system of physical protection of the nuclear facility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP led by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, in a few hours Grossi and most of the mission members left the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, 6 observers remained at the station. Grossi gave the first comment after visiting the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar - he noted that the permanent mission of the organization will function at the station.

On September 3, the IAEA reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the last main transmission line, electricity was supplied via the backup line, and one of the two power units that worked was again disconnected.