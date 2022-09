Monitoring MPs’ Work Now Impossible. Rada Bans Its Meetings Broadcasting By Rada TV Channel And Others

The Verkhovna Rada has banned the broadcasting of its meetings by the Rada television channel and other television channels.

241 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 7739 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parliamentarians obliged the Rada television channel to ensure the creation and broadcast of news and other information and analytical materials (telethon) instead of broadcasting parliamentary meetings.

Such a ban applies to other TV channels.

The decree becomes effective from the date of its adoption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada continued to work in one plenary session until the abolition of martial law.