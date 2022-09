Car With Collaborator, Who Agreed To Be City "Commandant", Blown Up In Berdiansk

Today, September 6, in the occupied Berdiansk, the car of the "commandant" of Berdiansk Artem Bardin was blown up. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

This was reported by the occupation administration of the city.

The representative of the occupation administration of Zaporizhia region Volodymyr Rohov confirmed that it was the city "commandant’s" car that was blown up.

"A car belonging to the commandant of the city was blown up. The car stood next to the city administration. Then there was the shooting," he said on Solovyov LIVE.

It is known that Bardin had his legs blown off in an explosion.

Social networks report that after the explosion in the city they heard gunfire. Three civilian vehicles, in which no one was present, were also damaged by the explosion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, collaborator Oleh Shostak got blown up in Melitopol, which is now controlled by Russian invaders. He was engaged in holding a "referendum" in the city for joining Russia.

In occupied Starobilsk on the same day, another collaborator was blown up.

On July 14, in the center of Severodonetsk, a car with enemy troops was blown up. Six occupiers were wounded. Four of the six wounded occupiers are said to be in serious condition.

Earlier, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo said that he was "urgently hospitalized."

In mid-July, Serhii Khlan said that collaborator Volodymyr Saldo might have tried an alcoholic gift from Moscow for USD 2,500, and after that he was sent to the hospital.