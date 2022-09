The representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea published an instruction for the civilian population on how to act during the de-occupation of Crimea.

This is stated in the message of the representative office on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine appreciates the lives of its own citizens and deliberately does not strike at civilian infrastructure facilities, but we appeal to Ukrainian citizens and ask them to take care of basic security measures. The territory of Crimea will be de-occupied, so it is important to prepare for various scenarios, adhere to security rules and help the Armed Forces," the statement said.

During the de-occupation and possible hostilities on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, Ukrainians are advised to follow the following recommendations:

- try to stay calm;

- if the place of residence is located near the location of permanent or mobile military facilities of the occupier, you should leave as soon as possible away from them (you need to evacuate before the start of hostilities);

- not to use the "evacuation routes" of the invaders, so as not to become hostages of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine or a shield for the enemy army;

- it is desirable to move within the Crimean Peninsula to safer areas of combat operations (the area near the Crimean Bridge is not safe);

- in case of evacuation from a settlement, it is necessary to tie a white cloth on the vehicle from all sides, write the word "PEOPLE" or "CHILDREN" in bright letters on the back and side windows, if there are minors in the car;

- in case of hostilities in a settlement you should remain in shelters.

It is noted that many bomb shelters of the occupied peninsula are not equipped, closed or simply littered with garbage, so you need to take care of your safety yourself: prepare a shelter with sleeping places in advance, put the word "PEOPLE" on the front door with bright paint.

At the same time, you should not hide in ordinary basements and rooms that are not equipped as a shelter.

Basement premises of houses, underground parking, underground passages will be suitable for shelter; the safest of them are those with multiple exits.

To find a shelter, you must search for the "Shelter" or "Civil Protection Object" check boxes, if not, you must require the occupation administrations to equip a shelter.

Also, the person must inform relatives and friends in advance about the location of the shelter in which he plans to be in case of hostilities in the city.

During shelling and fighting, in any case, you should not approach the windows.

If it is not possible to hide in the shelter, it is necessary to use the rule of two walls: to hide in the hallway, corridor or tambour.

You should not leave a shelter during street fights.

It is also necessary to prepare an emergency suitcase: put there originals and copies of Ukrainian documents, money or bank cards Mastercard/Visa; first aid kit (stock of necessary medicines for at least a week, rubber gloves, valve with film for artificial respiration, means for stopping bleeding (turnstile, hemostatic bandage), gauze napkins and non-sterile gauze bandages, elastic bandages with the possibility of fixation, patches, scissors for cutting clothes on a victim, a large piece of fabric (for fixing the limb of a victim), stocks of food (long storage products) and water for at least a week; changing clothes, personal care items; flashlight, charged Powerbank, radio, signal devices, compass, watch; a compact set of tools ("multitool"), fork, spoon, knife, garbage bags, notebook, pencil, threads, needles, matches, lighters.

In addition, citizens are advised to:

- have a paper map or offline map (download Google maps) in case of disconnection;

- keep the phone charged, as well as coordinate with family and friends possible alternative means of communication and place of meeting/stay in case of communication disconnection by the occupiers;

- get acquainted with the provision of first aid;

- on documents or a separate paper, indicate the blood type, existing diseases (diabetes mellitus, etc.), possible allergic reactions to individual drugs;

- record the necessary addresses and contacts of family and friends;

- if you have a car, fill up the full tank and have an additional fuel canister in stock.

Also, the Presidential representative office warns that it is forbidden to touch the corpses of Russian soldiers, as well as any objects that block the roads, since when retreating, the invaders mine the entire territory, even the bodies of their own soldiers; in no case should civilians take up arms and wear camouflage or clothing in these colors.

After waiting for the appearance of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is necessary to follow their recommendations: to answer questions from shelters loudly and clearly, to steadily follow orders, not to provoke discussions with objections.

"Do not forget that the enemy can change into a Ukrainian uniform in order to mislead the population or in some way discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Be vigilant: the Ukrainian military does not carry out terrorist attacks and does not hide behind the local population," the message concludes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine is preparing evacuation routes for residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula during the active phase of de-occupation.