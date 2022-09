An excavation site in the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem. Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua.

Archaeologists have discovered a rare and prestigious collection of decorated ivory plaques of about 2,700 years old, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The ancient ivories, made of elephant tusks, were unearthed among the ruins of a palatial building by the IAA and Tel Aviv University in the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem.

It is worth noting that the ivory was considered one of the most expensive raw materials in the ancient world, even more than gold.

During the excavation, the team found 1,500 ivory fragments, which were the remnants of at least 12 small square plaques, 5 cm long and 5 mm thick.

The decorated ivories were apparently inlaid in wooden furnishings used by the building's residents, who were people of means, influence and power, possibly high government officials or priests, the IAA noted.

The building was devastated in a huge fire, apparently during the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BC, and the ivories were found smashed into tiny pieces and burnt.

The decorations on most ivories have frames with rosettes-incised ornaments, with a stylized tree in the center. Other plaques were adorned with lotus flowers and a geometric pattern.

The team also found jars that had held vanilla-spiced wine, decorated stone items and wooden objects that were apparently part of furnishings.

A staff member of the Israel Antiquities Authority displays fragments of ivory plaques unearthed at an excavation site in the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem. Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua.

Staff members of the Israel Antiquities Authority work at an excavation site in the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem. Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua.

A staff member of the Israel Antiquities Authority displays a fragment of an ivory plaque unearthed at an excavation site in the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem. Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua.

2,700-year-old decorated ivory plaques discovered at Jerusalem site.Video by Xinhua.