Last weekend, the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region continued. The Russian army is losing drones and tactical awareness.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, on September 5, 27 missions of Russian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) were reported over the western coast of the Dnieper, compared to an average of 50 per day during August. On August 21, 2022, Ukrainian forces reported that they shot down three Russian Orlan-10 tactical UAVs in one day.

According to British intelligence, Russian doctrine has given an increasingly prominent role to UAVs in recent years, specifically to identify targets for artillery strikes. UAVs can be vulnerable to both kinetic exposure when directly knocked down and electronic interference.

“In the face of combat losses, it is likely that Russia is struggling to maintain stocks of UAVs, exacerbated by component shortages resulting from international sanctions. The limited availability of reconnaissance UAVs is likely degrading commanders’ tactical situational awareness and increasingly hampering Russian operations,” the British Defence Ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for September 4 increased by 300 to 49,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 19 tanks and 10 artillery systems last day.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces continued to inflict powerful attacks on the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian military destroyed 4 warehouses and one К-52 helicopter of the enemy.