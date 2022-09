"First Wave Of Mobilization" Planned To Be Held In Mariupol This Month

In the temporarily occupied Manhush district and Mariupol, the invaders plan to "mobilize" local residents throughout September.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in his Telegram channel.

"Mobilization. On the last day of August in Manhush, a meeting of gauleiters took place. An instruction was received from the Donetsk leadership to urgently renew the military registration in the Mariupol district. Moreover, such a protocol order has been put on paper. This means that, at least, the official mobilization is already waiting for the Manhush district within September. According to our data, the same instruction has been received for Mariupol, but the implementation has been postponed for two weeks. That is, approximately on the 20th of September, Mariupol and the district are expecting the first wave of mobilization," he wrote.

Andriushchenko appealed to men of mobilization age, as well as those living in these territories, to evacuate urgently.

"Until the ban is imposed, evacuate. By any means in any direction. Do not allow yourself to be turned into cannon fodder," the statement reads.

