The Armed Forces of Ukraine have partially advanced and gained a foothold in Luhansk region.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"Yesterday, we added a few hundred meters, which our military controls. Since the attacks were repulsed and there were certain small advances, but our defenders were entrenched there," he said.

Haidai also noted that due to explosions in warehouses in the region, Russians have lost about 100 pieces of equipment in recent days. Also last week, the occupiers lost more than 400 soldiers in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia does not want to exchange captured militants of the so-called "LPR," since nobody needs mobilized residents of the Donbas. Everyone falls under the mobilization, including workers of mines and mills. It got to the point where the metallurgical plant now employs men from Russia.

Earlier, Haidai announced the successes of the Armed Forces in the Luhansk direction and noted that the key stage of the de-occupation of Luhansk region will begin from the Izium direction.

In addition, it will take about 10 years to restore Luhansk region.