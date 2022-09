On Tuesday morning, September 6, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the attack, a fire began at the oil depot. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on Telegram.

So, Reznichenko said that at the moment information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being established.

"A huge fire at the oil depot. Firefighters and a fire train work on site. The scale of the destruction and information about the victims is being specified," Reznichenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used air defense and shot down a Russian missile in the area of Kryvyi Rih (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Overnight into Monday, September 5, the Russian occupiers fired at the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attacks, there were no victims and victims.

On the night of September 4, the occupiers fired at the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region three times from Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Earlier, Russian artillery hit Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk region. A child was killed.