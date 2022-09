In the temporarily occupied Crimea in the village of Zaozerne near Yevpatoria, the sounds of explosions were heard. The Russians have already begun to talk about the "operation of air defense."

It is reported by Radio Svoboda.

"Locals say the "boom" was more like an explosion," the media wrote.

In turn, Russian propagandists said that the air defense system probably worked in Yevpatoria.

The explosions were heard eight kilometers from the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainians in the south of the country, especially the Crimeans, for providing valuable information for intelligence.

On August 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised Russian occupiers to flee or surrender, because the state is returning its territories.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense calls on residents of Crimea to provide information about the locations of the leaders of the Russian army and collaborators. Intelligence calls on residents of Crimea to help expel the invaders from Ukraine.