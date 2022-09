On Tuesday, September 6, a powerful explosion rang out in Enerhodar, after which the city lost electricity and water supply. The mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlov, announced this on Telegram.

"At 12:20 p.m. today, residents of Enerhodar reported that a powerful explosion rang out in the city. After that, the electricity and water supply went out in Enerhodar at the same time," the mayor wrote.

The circumstances of the event are currently being investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a group of Russian K-52 helicopters struck the residential quarters of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region in the morning of September 1.

As a result of the Russian shelling, the Enerhodar city council building was damaged. According to local residents, the shelling came from the territory occupied by the Russians. In particular, from the so-called "recreational zone" between the city border and the shore of the Kakhovske Reservoir.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reacted to the shelling of Enerhodar.