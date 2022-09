The president of the club continues his volunteer activities. Last week, Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy handed over six military trucks, an excavator, nets and 20 radios to two Lviv brigades.

This time, at the expense of the President of the Rukh, half a thousand stoves were produced and will soon be sent to the front line.

"Summer is over, so we need to prepare for winter. We understand that hostilities will continue in the cold season. We need to do everything so that our glorious defenders of Ukraine have the opportunity to stay warm. They must take care of their health and maintain a healthy spirit in order to beat the invaders and drive them back", – says FC Rukh President Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy.

Kozlovskyy added that Petro Sobol, the owner of the Lviv Sock Cooperative, developed a method of manufacturing stoves that can be easily transported to different positions in a car.

"We would like to share this experience with other volunteers. As of today, we have already purchased 500 such stoves. If you make such stove from new materials, then its cost will be about 9 thousand hryvnias. Mr. Petro found an opportunity to do it for UAH 3,200. It is three times cheaper".

Also, our boys and girls will be able to boil water and cook hot food on this stove.

According to Kozlovskyy, these stoves have a direct drive. This is done so that carbon monoxide does not get into the premises where our military personnel will be stationed, because many such stoves will be located below ground level.

"Therefore, in terms of security, this is the correct working solution. In this way, we would like to express our gratitude to our glorious defenders. We need to definitely defeat those cursed and hated invaders in order to drive them out of our holy land as soon as possible", – said Kozlovskyy.

Stoves commissioned by the President of the Rukh Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy were performed at the Lviv Sock Cooperative.

"We have not stopped the activity of our enterprise since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. We mainly specialize in the production of socks, so our products have been in demand by the military since the first days of hostilities.

But besides that, there was a request from the volunteers for stoves. We agreed with Lviv Electrotrans. They gave us the old dismantled supports, and it was from them that the first batch of stoves were made, which were already on the front line in March", – said the owner of the Lviv Sock Cooperative Petro Sobol.

"Now, since we are again entering the cold period, we need to resume the production of stoves. We already have some training", – says Sobol.

According to the owner of the Lviv Sock Cooperative, they strive to provide living conditions for defenders of Ukraine as much as possible, so that they can feel as comfortable as possible.

"Such a stove, which we make, can be unified in positions. We did not specifically increase it with various additional units. You can additionally make “ears” on the sides for drying things.

But it must be done on the spot, because otherwise it complicates transportation. Everyone will be able to modernize the stove as they wish at the location of the deployment", – says Sobol.

It is worth noting that this is not the first charitable assistance of the president of the Rukh football club.

Previously, 250 artillery tablets, two multifunctional training complexes, 70 radio stations, 50 generators, about 2,000 minesweepers, hundreds of angle grinder, laptops and tablets, minivans, and 15 cars were overhauled for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.