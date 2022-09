Air Force anti-aircraft missile troops destroyed five cruise missiles fired by the Russian occupation army across Ukraine this morning.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At about 08:00 a.m. in the morning, in the south and east of the country, Air Force anti-aircraft missile troops destroyed five of the six Kh-101 cruise missiles," it was said.

According to the military, missiles were fired from Russian aircraft Tu-95MS in the sky over the Caspian Sea.

It is also reported that the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian Ка-52 Alligator helicopter. It is not specified, on which section of the front this happened.

Probably, it concerns a Russian helicopter, which was destroyed today in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Novohryhorivka. Earlier this was reported by the South Operational Command.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 4, anti-aircraft missile troops destroyed a Russian missile in the sky above Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall, according to the statement of the Security Service of Ukraine, in only one of 20 cases, Russia fires missiles at military facilities, the rest falls into civilian objects.