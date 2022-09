The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed the detention of the former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Yezhel in the "Kharkiv Agreements" case.

This is stated in the court decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court granted permission to detain Yezhel in order to bring him to participate in the consideration of the petition for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

A person detained on the basis of the decision of the investigating judge must be released no later than 36 hours from the moment of detention or brought to the investigating judge, the court that issued the decision to authorize his detention for the purpose of bringing.

Thus, the court granted the request of the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Yezhel was served with suspicion of treason for approving the “Kharkiv Agreements” project.

According to the investigation, Yezhel was aware of the threats to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability and defense capability from subversive activities of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, in April 2010, he agreed without comments to the agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which extended the term of stay of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine - in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol - for 25 years.

As a result of such actions, preconditions were artificially created for increasing the number of troops of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, their re-equipment and modernization, and in the future - the invasion of the Armed Forces of Russia and the occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.