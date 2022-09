Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions due to massive Western sanctions are forcing Russia to buy weapons and ammunition from North Korea.

This is stated in a declassified U.S. intelligence report, which The New York Times refers to.

Information about Russia's purchase of North Korean weapons appeared the day before, when it became known that the Russian military had received the first batch of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran.

It is known that it is about several million artillery shells of various calibers, as well as an unspecified number of short-range missiles.

The declassified part of the report contains little information about the size and timing of the supply of weapons from North Korea. In addition, the publication notes, there is currently no way to check the reliability of this data.

The document emphasizes that such steps by Moscow testify to the negative impact of Western sanctions on Russia's ability to provide its army with everything it needs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army had used 60% of its stockpile of high-precision weapons.

We also reported that at the beginning of August there was information that Iran had started supplying its drones to Russia.

It is about the Shahed-129, Shahed-191 and Mohajer-6 strike and reconnaissance drones, which the Iranian side agreed to transfer to the Russian Federation in exchange for Russian Su-35 aircraft.

Later, Western media reported with reference to representatives of special services that the Russian military was dissatisfied with the quality of Iranian drones.