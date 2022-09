Occupiers Place Equipment And Manpower In Kindergartens And Churches Of UOC MP In Kherson Region - General Sta

The Russian occupiers placed equipment and manpower in kindergartens and churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Kherson region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to commit illegal actions and places personnel and military equipment in kindergartens (Verkhniy Rohachyk), temples of the Moscow Patriarchate (Chervonyi Mayak) in Kherson region," the General Staff said.

The occupiers are also using the Holy Trinity Church in Mala Komyshevakha, Kharkiv Region, as a field hospital.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation, hold the defined boundaries and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders continue to make offensive attempts in Donetsk region, but the Armed Forces successfully repel them. Over the last day, defenders of Ukraine have repelled attempted offensives in the area of ​​Soledar, Zaytseve, the Butivka mine, and Spartak.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made more than 30 strikes to destroy the personnel and equipment of the occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to inflict powerful blows on the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian military destroyed 4 enemy warehouses and one K-52 helicopter.