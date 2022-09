As a result of the morning strikes by the Russian army on Kharkiv, an apartment building in the central part of the city was destroyed.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

An enemy shell hit the center of the city. Information about the victims is being clarified. At the moment, there are no hospitalized patients. All specialized services work on site.

In addition, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced another hitting in Kharkiv.

"Another shell also hit the central part of the Kyivskyi district. The administrative building was damaged. There is no information about the victims at the moment. The residential building near the place of the first hitting was badly damaged," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a technical inspection of electric sirens will be conducted in Kharkiv. They will be turned on on September 7 at 02:25 p.m. Residents are asked to inform the Kharkiv City Dispatch Service at number 1562 about the absence of sound signals from electric sirens during a technical inspection.

On Sunday evening, September 4, Russian troops shelled two districts of Kharkiv, two people were injured.