The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appealed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with a request to help provide servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with winter clothing and equipment.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle with reference to the German agency DPA.

According to available information, the United States, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Finland responded to the request of Oleksii Reznikov, the Defense Minister of Ukraine.

It is planned that these countries will provide the Ukrainian military with winter clothes, shoes, as well as tents worth EUR 40 million.

This will help provide approximately half of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in winter equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of June, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced the beginning of the process of purchasing winter uniforms for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At that time, she noted that domestic capacities are not enough to fulfill this goal, so the department intends to purchase part of winter clothing from foreign manufacturers.

And in mid-July, it became known that a unified women's military uniform will appear in Ukraine for the first time, the patterns for which were taken from the female equipment of US military personnel.