The export of the Ukrainian dairy products has reached the pre-war level.

That follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, the dairy industry of Ukraine shows incredible results of its work on foreign markets: despite huge problems with logistics, in the first eight months of 2022, the export of dairy products reached last year's level and amounted to 59,400 tons. In August, trade in dairy products abroad amounted to 12,700 tons, which is twice more than in 2021. This monthly indicator of the volume of trade is the largest for the entire year of 2022," the message says.

According to Ukrainian Agribusiness Club analyst Maksym Hopka, in the summer period, the trade in domestic dairy products increased rapidly, in particular, a total of 31,500 tons were exportedthe June-August period, which is 52% of the actual export for the first eight months of 2022, as well as 40% more than in the same period last year.

In August, Ukraine exported: non-condensed milk and cream - 3,578 tons (3 times more than in June); condensed milk and cream - 3,263 tons (2 times more); oil pan - 273 tons, (50% less); whey - 2,525 tons (72% more); butter – 2,136 tons (3.5 times more); cheeses of all kinds - 1,008 tons (62% more).

According to the report, the largest importers of Ukrainian products are: Moldova – 4,400 tons, Poland – 2,400 tons, and China - 900 tons.

At the same time, the import of dairy products is gradually decreasing, so 42,300 tons were imported in 8 months, down 37% year over year.

In August, 5,000 tons of dairy products were imported into Ukraine, the largest volume of supplies being cheeses of all kinds (3,100 tons).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 32% month over month to 9,300 tons.

In 2021, milk production decreased by 5.9%, or by 544,500 tons year over year to 8,719,100 tons.