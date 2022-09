Russia should not be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism – President Biden

President of the United States Joseph Biden said that Russia should not be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

This is the comment President Biden made to reporters in the White House, which is cited by Reuters.

Asked by journalists whether Russia should be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, Joe Biden said: "No."

According to the Ukrainska Pravda online media, the declaration of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism will force the U.S. government to limit foreign aid, reduce the export and sale of defense goods, establish controls over the export of dual-purpose goods, and much more.

It also "implies other sanction laws that punish individuals and countries that engage in certain trade with sponsoring nations," meaning the U.S. may have to extend its sanctions far beyond specific Russian economic sectors. The current four states designated by the U.S. as state sponsors of terrorism are Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria and they trade far less with the world than Russia.

The American authorities did not dare to include the USSR in this list even during the Cold War.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia approved a statement regarding Russia's targeted military attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine, recognizing Russia's violence against civilians as terrorism, and Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on other states to follow Latvia in recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Earlier, the U.S. Senate called on the U.S. Department of State to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Earlier, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the U.S. is seriously considering the possibility of declaring the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism in connection with its actions in Ukraine.