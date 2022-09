On September 5, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes aimed at hitting the personnel, combat and special equipment and other military objects of the Russian occupiers.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that missile troops and artillery continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the control system, logistical support, destruction of anti-aircraft defense equipment, fire equipment and enemy manpower.

"As a result of the coordinated work of the aviation and artillery, several platoon strongholds, about 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and the enemy's artillery battery were hit. The enemy's losses are being specified," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian invaders continue to make offensive attempts in Donetsk region, but the AFU successfully repel them.

In the last 24 hours, defenders of Ukraine have repelled attempted offensives in the area of ​​Soledar, Zaitseve, the Butivka mine, and Spartak.

Meanwhile, the AFU continued to inflict powerful blows on the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian military destroyed 4 enemy warehouses and one K-52 helicopter.