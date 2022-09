The Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to inflict powerful blows on the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian military destroyed four enemy warehouses and one K-52 helicopter.

That follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

It is noted that the aviation attacked enemy positions, logistics, command, and strongholds 18 times during the combat day.

"In the area of ​​Novohryhorivka, during an attempt to attack our positions, fire was opened to damage and destroy an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter. In the area of ​​Andriyivka, the air defense forces destroyed two Kh-59 missiles," says the South Operational Command.

Missile and artillery units completed 370 fire missions to destroy the enemy's air defense units, areas of concentration of forces and means, electronic warfare stations and pontoon crossings near Dariyivka and along the Kakhovka hydro-electric power plant.

"Fire control of crossings across the Dnipro River is systematic and effective," the military emphasizes.

The confirmed losses of the occupiers on September 5 were:

86 soldiers;

4 tanks;

12 units of armored vehicles;

4 MSTA-B and MSTA-S 152 caliber howitzers;

3 guns of 152 caliber Giatsynt-B and Giatsynt-S;

a communication station;

an anti-tank missile complex.

In addition, the AFU liquidated four enemy ammunition depots in Beryslav, Kherson, and Bashtanka districts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 300 to 49,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 19 tanks and 10 artillery systems last day.