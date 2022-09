Russian troops have turned off the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station (HEPP), which caused the de-energization of part of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to commit illegal actions in Kherson region. So, the Russian occupiers turned off the Kakhovska hydroelectric station, which caused the de-energization of part of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," the report said.

The General Staff also notes that throughout Ukraine there remains a threat of massive air and missile attacks on military and civil infrastructure, and Russian carriers of Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles are still in the Black Sea in readiness for use.

