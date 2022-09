The Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled crossings in Kherson region and once again negated the aggressor's attempts to resume the transfer of troops across the Dnieper River. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, September 5.

The General Staff notes that the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attempts to advance of the enemy in Donetsk region in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Lozove, Spartak, Soledar, Zaitseve and Semyhirya, and in the Kramatorsk direction they had tactical success and knocked the enemy out of the positions previously occupied by it.

The air force of the Defense Forces launched more than 15 strikes on the occupiers. Rocket troops and artillery continue fire support for the actions of ground groups of troops.

"According to the updated data, the losses of the enemy have been confirmed. As a result of a successful fire defeat in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the occupiers lost more than 100 servicemen killed and wounded, two combat vehicles were destroyed. In the city of Kherson, more than 30 servicemen and 3 enemy tanks were hit; and in the area of ​ ​ the Antonivskyi bridge and the crossing, an anti-aircraft missile system and six enemy trucks were destroyed," the General Staff says.

The British Ministry of Defence published an up-to-date map of hostilities in Ukraine on September 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for September 4 increased by 300 to 49,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 19 tanks and 10 artillery systems last day.

On September 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the places of deployment of the enemy near Semenivka and Kupyansk in Kharkiv region.

Also, units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the state.