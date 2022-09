Men liable for military service studying abroad were allowed to leave Ukraine.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Male students studying abroad for full-time or under dual forms of study, who were unable to continue their studies in time due to the war, since they were in Ukraine, have the right to leave," the report said.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said that to go to study abroad, students liable for military service need to have:

- student ticket or student visa;

- translated and notarized documents confirming the study at a foreign university;

- military documents with a record of a deferral from conscription;

- a certificate issued by the territorial recruitment and social support center for traveling abroad for applicants for education abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction Danylo Hetmantsev said that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal postponed the signing of a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers to allow men to go on foreign business trips for 7 days from September 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed traveling abroad during martial law to individual groups of sailors, in particular crew members and students (cadets) who should undergo practical training on the ship.