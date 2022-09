More Than Thousand Hasidim Came To Uman, Despite War In Ukraine

Already more than a thousand Hasidic pilgrims came to Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate Rosh HaShanah, despite the war in Ukraine.

The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that local authorities warned pilgrims about the danger and asked not to come to Uman this year.

"They assured that they actually have a constant war in Israel and they are used to it. Having analyzed now all the pros and cons of the fact that believers still will come, we realized that it is necessary to focus on abstaining from the trip, not to emphasize that we are categorically opposed," explained the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.

Local authorities expect that after September 18, up to 10,000 Hasidim will come to Uman.

Taburets spoke about the introduced security measures in the city - accounting for each person, additional roadblocks on the streets, a ban on mass crowds and mass trade, counterintelligence and anti-terrorist measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year 23,000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman.