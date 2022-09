President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed in a 1.5-hour conversation the defense support of Ukraine by France and the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I held substantive one-and-a-half-hour talks with French President Emmanuel Macron," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, he informed his French counterpart about the situation at the front and the course of countering the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The parties also coordinated further defense support from France and exchanged estimates of the results of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, September 5, four out of six representatives of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP left the station, two experts continue to work.

As a result of the fire due to shelling, the last power line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which connected the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the power system of Ukraine, was turned off, as a result, the 6th power unit was disconnected from the network - the only one that recently worked at the NPP.