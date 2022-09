Liz Truss will be appointed as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the ruling Conservative Party. This was reported by Reuters on Monday, September 5.

The publication notes that Truss came first in the vote of members of the Conservative Party. Tomorrow, her predecessor Boris Johnson will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth II to formally tender his resignation. Truss will follow him, and the monarch will ask her to form a government.

“Truss, 47, has promised to act quickly to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis, saying she will prepare a plan within a week to tackle rising energy bills and secure future fuel supplies,” the statement reads.

Truss will become the fourth Conservative Prime Minister since the 2015 election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave advice to his successor during the last series of questions to the Prime Minister in the British Parliament.

On July 21, British Foreign Minister and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss said that she does not support the direct participation of British troops in the war in Ukraine.

On August 24, a board with the name of Boris Johnson was installed on the Alley of Courage in Kyiv.