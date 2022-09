On September 4, losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 300 to 49,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 19 tanks and 10 artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the enemy lost 19 tanks (total - 2,068), 29 armored combat vehicles (total - 4,459), 10 artillery systems (total - 1,157), 10 units of automobile equipment and tankers (total - 3,286), 1 unit of special equipment (total - 107), 3 drones (total - 867) and 2 cruise missiles (total - 205).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 236 aircraft, 206 helicopters, 294 jet artillery units, 156 anti-aircraft defenses and 15 ships/boats.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 450 Russian occupiers. Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses amounted to 49,500 soldiers.