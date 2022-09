Soldiers of the 2nd Army Corps (of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic") complain that they do not receive certain allowances, unlike Russian soldiers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Once again, the servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps note the discrimination of their status compared to the Russian military. The personnel of the units of the said army corps do not receive certain declared allowances, unlike the Russian servicemen in other military units," the General Staff said in a statement.

In addition, the mobilized occupiers do not receive quality medical care.

"All this significantly affects the deterioration of the moral and psychological state of personnel," the General Staff notes.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation, maintain the defined borders and prevent the enemy from advancing into the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation continues to forcefully mobilize residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The invaders decided not to bypass even hospitals, discharging patients from there by force.

In Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers resort to new methods of mobilization and intend to send another 10,000 men to the war against Ukraine.