Volume Of Trading On Perspektiva Stock Exchange Up Almost 15-Fold To UAH 2.1 Billion In August

In August, 1,760 transactions worth over UAH 2.05 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange, which is 15.3 times more compared to July, since the beginning of the year -18,680 transactions in the amount of UAH 48.50 billion (-65% to January-August 2021).

The stock exchange said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 16,100 transactions worth UAH 9.1 billion were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in August (8.5 times more than in July 2022), since the beginning of the year - 170,400 transactions in the amount of UAH 117.0 billion (-58% to January-August 2021).

Debt instruments continue to dominate the trading structure on the stock exchanges of Ukraine since the beginning of the year: government bonds - 99.54% (including 96.36% - government domestic loan bonds, 3.18% - government foreign loan bonds); corporate and urban loan bonds - 0.33%; shares, securities of joint investment institutions, fixed-term contracts - 0.13%.

Nevertheless, trading in shares (mainly of foreign issuers), corporate bonds, bonds of city loans, investment certificates resumed in August, therefore, the total share of non-state securities in August increased from 0% to 1.54%.

The share of the Perspektiva stock exchange in the total exchange turnover in January-August made 41%.

The volume of trading in government bonds on the Perspektiva stock exchange in August increased 15.3 times compared to July, the number of transactions increased by 32%.

The conclusion of transactions with corporate bonds, as well as repo transactions, resumed.

1.92% of trading was conducted in the market of applications, 96.91% - in the address market, 1.17% - in the repo market.

4 transactions with US dollar denominated government bonds in the amount of USD 1.8 million (UAH 66.2 million, 3.2% of the trading volume) were performed in the currency of denomination.

The number of members of the Perspective stock exchange as of August 31, 2022 made 62, admitted to trading - 57 (the maximum value among the stock exchanges of Ukraine).

The number of members of the Perspective stock exchange concluding contracts in August amounted to 23 (+13 compared to July), from the beginning of the year - 48 (-2 compared to January-August 2021).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, 1,330 transactions worth UAH 0.13 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange (-75% compared to June 2022).