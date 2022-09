Law enforcement agencies served the commander of the army of the so-called "LPR" with the suspicion.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspicion was served to the commander of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, who, following the order of the aggressor state, led the occupation army of the so-called "LPR" during the "special operation for the liberation of Luhansk region."

According to the investigation, a few days before the full-scale Russian invasion, the deputy commander of the "8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District" (army headquarters - Novocherkassk, Rostov Region, RF) arrived in the occupied territory of Luhansk region and was appointed commander of the so-called "2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the LPR."

In the period of March-June 2022, the Russian Major General made management decisions in accordance with the joint with the Russian Armed Forces and the Akhmat special unit of the National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic plan of combat operations against the Ukrainian army and the occupation of the entire territory of Luhansk region.

The suspect directly gave orders to the personnel of the "2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the LPR" during the battles for the cities of Rubizhne, Kreminna, Sievierodonetsk and other settlements of the region.

He is charged with deliberate actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences, and waging an aggressive war (Part 3 of Article 110, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion to the head of the Chechen Republic (a subject of the Russian Federation) Ramzan Kadyrov that he was suspected of crimes during the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.