Ukraine does not intend to consider the issue of a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to prevent any radiation leaks, as the plant provides electricity to two regions of Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with ABC News.

Zelenskyy said that he does not agree to the disconnection of reactors from the Ukrainian grid.

"I know that the Russians would like the reactors to be disconnected from the Ukrainian grid and connected to the Russian grid. No, we do not agree with these statements," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Russian troops captured Europe's largest nuclear power plant with six units. "It means six Chornobyls, it means the greatest danger in Europe, it is a nuclear weapon," he added.

"There should be no military personnel. There should be no military equipment on the territory. And there should not be nuclear plant workers surrounded by people with firearms," ​​Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the IAEA, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is disconnected from the last main power transmission line, and 1 power unit is operating.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made his first comment after visiting the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar. He noted that the permanent mission of the organization will function at the station.