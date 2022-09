The President's Office believes that peace negotiations with Russia are possible only on Ukraine's terms.

This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter on Monday, September 5.

"Once again, I will remind you of the basic axiom. Negotiations are possible, but only on Ukraine's terms: after the return of territories and the liquidation of criminal enclaves. It is clear that the "birds of Putin's nest" are not ready to understand the new reality and continue to replenish the lists of the "200" with their recruits," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak predicted that Russia will propose new negotiations with Ukraine.

On August 25, Podoliak emphasized that Russia has used all its trump cards, so there is no need to fear it.

Meanwhile, the day before, Peskov said that Russia wants to discuss how Ukraine will fulfill the conditions for ending the "special operation".

Peskov said that Russia is ready for negotiations with the President of Ukraine. We will remind that until recently, the side of the aggressor state denied the very possibility of negotiations with Zelenskyy.