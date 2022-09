Enemy Looking For Ways To Resume Offensive In The South - General Staff

The enemy is looking for opportunities to resume the offensive in the south.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive, finding weak points in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and trying to improve the tactical position in certain directions.

Throughout Ukraine, there is still a threat of large-scale air and missile attacks on military and critical infrastructure facilities.

Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the waters of the Black Sea are ready to use missile weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military once again successfully repelled the attack of the Russian invaders in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas. The enemy continues to shell the border villages of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated a settlement in Donetsk region, two in the south and advanced in the direction of Lysychansk - Siversk.

The Ukrainian military also liberated the village of Vysokopillia in Kherson region. The state flag of Ukraine was raised in the village.