4 of the 6 representatives of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia NPP have left the station, 2 experts continue their work. This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, September 5, 2022, 4 of the 6 representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant. It is expected that 2 experts will continue to work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on a permanent basis," the statement reads.

Energoatom also reported that as of 10:00 a.m. on September 5, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was operating with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety regulations.

Currently, only the 6th power unit remains in operation, which supplies electricity to the energy system of Ukraine and provides its own needs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, there are currently no comments on the operation of the equipment and safety systems.

According to the statement, the Russian military remains at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, and trucks with weapons and ammunition are located in the engine rooms of the 1st and 2nd blocks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. After a few hours, Grossi and most of the mission members left the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and 6 observers remained at the station. Grossi made his first comment after visiting the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar - he noted that the permanent mission of the organization will function at the plant.

On September 3, the IAEA reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the last main power transmission line, electricity is supplied via a backup line, and one of the two power units that were operating was also disconnected again.

Ukraine calls on the international community to urgently take measures for the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible, the withdrawal of all Russian military personnel from the territory of the plant and the city of Enerhodar, and the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the full control of Ukraine for the sake of the security of the whole world.