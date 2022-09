A venue of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

A venue of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

This year's service trade fair will feature greater internationalization with some 400 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises confirming that they will attend the exhibition offline.

A journalist takes photos of the logo of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Li Xin.

It will include a global services trade summit, exhibitions, forums, new product and technology releases, business promotions and discussions, and supporting activities.

A view of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Hao Zhao.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service.