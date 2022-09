The political goal of the operation in Donbas almost certainly remains the capture of the entire Donetsk region, which will allow the Kremlin to announce the "liberation" of Donbas.

This is stated in the intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense on Monday.

In particular, it is noted that despite the deterrent effect of recent Ukrainian offensive actions, Russia's main efforts in Ukraine almost certainly remain the offensive operation in Donbas. The main directions of the Russian offensive in Donbas remain Avdiyivka district near Donetsk and 60 km to the north near Bakhmut.

Although Russia has made the most progress in this area, its forces are still advancing only about 1 km per week in the direction of Bakhmut.

"The political goal of the operation in Donbas almost certainly remains the capture of the entire Donetsk region, which will allow the Kremlin to announce the "liberation" of Donbas. Russian forces, most likely, repeatedly violated the deadlines to achieve this goal," the review says.

Ukrainian authorities have said that Russian forces are now ordered to complete this mission by September 15, 2022.