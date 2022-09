Law enforcement officers have detained two people involved in the tragic incident in Chernihiv that happened on Saturday, when children were injured as a result of the detonation of a grenade launcher during a weapons exhibition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video address, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, I received a report that two people who were directly involved in the tragic incident in Chernihiv were arrested on suspicion of committing a criminal offense. The one who gave the order to take the combat weapon to a public city event. And the one who allowed the child to take the weapon to hands," he said.

Zelenskyy called on all representatives of the authorities and law enforcement agencies on the ground to ensure that there are no military weapons and other dangerous means at public events.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Saturday, September 3, five people were injured, including four children aged 2 to 12, and a 2-year-old boy is in serious condition.

Zelenskyy appealed to law enforcement officers with the demand to investigate the tragic incident in Chernihiv as soon as possible and bring the culprits to justice.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation.