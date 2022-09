Investigative journalists received a video of the occupiers firing MLRS and discovered that the fire was being conducted from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP).

That follows from a statement by the Insider.

The video was shot on the night of September 2-3. The footage shows how the MLRSes work not far from the power unit.

To prove that the fire was being conducted from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, The Insider turned to the investigators of the Conflict Intelligence Team.

"In the frame, you can see the pipes of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which can also be seen in this panoramic photo from Google. The shooting is indeed from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, the camera is directed to the south. This means that the launch site of the anti-aircraft missile is located to the west of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the CIT said.

It was emphasized there that to the west of the NPP is the territory of the NPP itself, but whether the rockets are really launched from the territory of the station, it is impossible to determine for sure.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the IAEA reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is disconnected from the last main power transmission line, and electricity is supplied via a backup line. Also, 1 of the 2 power units that were working was disconnected again.