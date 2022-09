The Armed Forces of Ukraine used air defense and shot down a Russian missile in the area of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region).

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"The East Air Command informs that the air defense system has once again successfully worked. In the Kryvyi Rih area they downed one ruscist missile," the AFU reported.

Air defense continues to work to destroy enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AFU eliminated another 450 Russian invaders in the past 24 hours. Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses amounted to 49,500 soldiers.

Due to the lack of high-precision weapons, the enemy began to use outdated S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles more often. The occupiers launched more than 500 such rockets across Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers tried to attack, but the AFU successfully repelled the attacks near eight settlements: Bohorodychne, Pasika, Dolyna, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Pisky, and Pervomaiske.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the state.