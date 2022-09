State-of-the-art air defense systems IRIS-T will arrive in Ukraine this fall – Shmyhal

The latest German IRIS-T air defense systems have to arrive in Ukraine this fall.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this following a meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on Sunday, September 4.

Shmyhal noted that the MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems have performed well on the battlefield, and Ukraine hopes to increase the supply of heavy weapons.

"In order to win and expel the occupiers from our land, Ukraine needs even more heavy weapons from the allies. In addition, the transfer of the state-of-the-art German-made IRIS-T air defense system is expected in the fall," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Ukraine also expects Germany to become one of the leaders in the process of building air defense, Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany plans to hand over the latest IRIS-T air defense systems to the Ukrainian military in the coming weeks.

On July 27, Baerbock noted that IRIS-T air defense systems should arrive in Ukraine at the end of August or in September.

On July 26, Ukraine received a batch of heavy weapons from Germany, consisting of Mars II multiple rocket launchers (MSRS) and PzH 2000 howitzers.