As of the beginning of the day, the enemy became more active in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions.

This is stated in the morning summary by the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the manpower of the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to intelligence, a column of enemy trucks, one of which was filled with the bodies of the dead, was heading in the direction of Berdiansk, where a crematorium is deployed.

At the same time, the Russians launched 6 missile and more than 20 airstrikes on military and civilian objects last day, in particular the settlements of Poltavka, Pryshyb, Peremoha, Khreshchenivka, Osokorivka, and Bilohiriya were hit.

It is clarified that with the onset of dusk, the enemy became more active in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Our forces repelled attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Vremivka.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

On the Siversk direction, the Russians shelled the areas of Senkivka, Chernihiv region, Myropilske, Porozok in Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. Our forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Zolochiv, Velyki Prokhody, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, and Pryshyb.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Karnaukhivka, and Virnopillia were hit by enemy artillery fire. The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Siversk, and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the Soledar, Bakhmut, and Kodema districts with mortars, tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes.

Avdiyivka, Vodiane, and Vesele were shelled with tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the Avdiyivka direction.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, shelling the areas of Mariyinka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, and Pavlivka settlements.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at objects in the areas of settlements of Novosilka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Chervone, Shcherbaky, and Bilohiriya.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Lozova, Andriyivka, Olhyne, Zelenyi Hai, and Stepova Dolyna settlements. The defense forces repelled the enemy's offensive in the Vysokopillia and Potiomkine areas.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out more than 40 combat sorties, during which several enemy control points and a warehouse with ammunition were destroyed.

Bayraktar launched a missile strike, as a result of which the ammunition detonated and two units of the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed along with their crews. Missile troops and artillery hit more than 10 concentrations of enemy manpower, including three platoon strongpoints. Three air defense systems and several units of armored vehicles of the occupiers were destroyed.