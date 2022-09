The intelligence service of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom indicates in its daily reference that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region became a certain tactical surprise for the enemy, and the command of the Russian Federation will soon have to make a choice about where to throw the reserves available to them.

This is stated in the review of the war in Ukraine by the British Ministry of Defense for September 3 posted on Twitter.

According to the document, British military analysts recall that the AFU began counteroffensive actions in the south on Monday, August 29.

"One element of this offensive is an ongoing advance on a broad front, west of the Dnieper River, focusing on three axes within the Russian-occupied part of Kherson oblast. The operation has limited immediate objectives, but Ukraine’s forces have likely achieved a degree of tactical surprise; exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian armed forces," the review says.

As the fighting also continues in the areas of Donbas and Kharkiv, intelligence notes, "the key decision for Russian commanders in coming days will be where to commit operational reserve force they can generate."