United States issues no visas to Lavrov and Russian delegation to participate in UN events

The United States does not issue visas to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the delegation of the Russian Federation to participate in United Nations (UN) events.

That follows from a statement by Reuters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia has requested 56 visas from the United States to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his delegation to travel to New York for the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations this month, but has not yet received any," the newspaper writes.

In a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, seen by Reuters on Friday, September 2, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said it was "alarming" because, over the past few months, Washington had "constantly refused entry visas" of a number of Russian delegates to other UN events. The annual meeting of the UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 20.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin will send Lavrov to the UN General Assembly in his place.

It will be recalled that at the end of August, Lavrov announced the intentions of the Russian Federation "to do everything to protect the Russian-speaking population of Moldova and Transnistria."