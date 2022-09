Chief spokesman of the European Commission Eric Mamer has called the reasons for stopping the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream false and stated the cynicism and unreliability of the Russian Federation as a supplier of blue fuel.

Mamer wrote this on his Twitter on Friday, September 2.

"Gazprom’s announcement this afternoon that it is once again shutting down NorthStream1 under fallacious pretenses is another confirmation of its unreliability as a supplier. It’s also proof of Russia’s cynicism, as it prefers to flare gas instead of honoring contracts," he said on Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom Russian state company announced that it was completely shutting down the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

On August 27, Gazprom accused the German concern Siemens of allegedly failing to repair the turbines.

On August 19, Russia's Gazprom announced its intention to stop pumping gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline.