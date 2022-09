Russians Trying To Establish Full Control Over Donetsk Region - General Staff

Russian occupation troops are trying to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk region and hold the captured areas of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. This was announced in an operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, September 2.

The Russian enemy is trying to establish complete control over the territory of Donetsk region and to hold the captured areas of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. The enemy continues to carry out air and missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, the General Staff said in its statement.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired at areas of a number of settlements.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the aggressor holds separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border regions of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy units fired at settlements from tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out shelling in areas of a number of settlements.

In the Bakhmut direction, it fired from mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Avdiivka direction, several settlements were shelled.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out shelling of several settlements.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired at areas of several settlements.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, the Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy crossing in the area of Nova Kakhovka with the guidance of partisans.

In the southern direction of the front, positional battles continue in order to improve the position along the front line.

At the same time, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for September 1 increased by 350 to 48,700 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems and 2 cruise missiles last day.