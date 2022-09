War In Ukraine Will Be Static By Spring - Estonian Intelligence

Margo Grosberg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, believes that by spring the war in Ukraine will take place in a static form.

European Pravda reports this with reference to ERR.

"As I said last week, depending on when the weather turns bad, there are around 7-9 weeks remaining, until the end of all active hostilities. From then on, we will be dealing with 'static warfare' of the kind we are now seeing in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, until spring," said Grosberg at a briefing.

It is unlikely that during this time it will be possible to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine, Grosberg added.

According to him, it will be very difficult to achieve such a great success in such a short time.

Grosberg also commented on the intensive offensives of Ukrainian forces in Kherson region.

"I wouldn't categorize this as a mass offensive - it's not yet. But Ukraine has been making progress in the Kherson region since the beginning of April," Grosberg said.

According to Grosberg, the Ukrainian troops reaching the Dnieper will eliminate the danger that Russian troops will try to advance in the direction of Odesa.

At the same time, according to him, as it will be difficult for Russian units to cross the Dnieper, so it will be difficult to do it for Ukrainian troops.

According to Grosberg, a successful offensive requires a three-fold force advantage.

In addition, Russia built numerous defensive structures in Kherson region, and Ukrainian forces were able to break through only the first line, he said.

At the same time, Ukraine's successes in Kherson region and an increasingly intense offensive will reduce the possibility of the occupation authorities to hold a "referendum" there, Grosberg said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, positional battles continue in the southern direction of the front in order to improve the situation along the front line.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy crossing in the area of ​Nova Kakhovka with the guidance of partisans.