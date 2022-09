Russian occupation troops have moved military equipment outside the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) in connection with the arrival of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, September 2.

"In connection with the arrival of the IAEA commission, the occupiers removed all military equipment from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. About 100 units were moved to the Atom Energomash plant, the rest were dispersed in the nearest settlements," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Also on September 1, it became known that the Russian occupiers were preparing the evacuation of Rosatom employees from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Melitopol.

On September 1, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that the mission members will constantly be on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall, on August 18, a video appeared on the network made by one of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which shows that the Russian military placed military equipment inside the station's engine room.

On August 25, the British Ministry of Defence reported that the Russian military deployed armored personnel carriers 60 meters from the fifth power unit of the nuclear power plant.

Earlier, we reported that the Russian occupation army turned the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a full-fledged military base, which it uses to shell Ukrainian settlements on the opposite bank of the Dnieper.