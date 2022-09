The UK intends to suspend the duty in the amount of EUR 60.5 per ton on hot rolled roll of origin from Ukraine for 9 months.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrmetalurgprom association of metallurgical enterprises, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the UK Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has officially asked the Secretary of State for International Trade of the United Kingdom with a proposal to suspend for a period of 9 months the current anti-dumping measure for hot rolled roll from Ukraine.

The UK Trade Remedies Authority notes that as a result of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the metallurgical industry of the latter suffered significant infrastructure destruction, which is why Ukraine will not be able to export any noticeable volumes of hot rolled roll in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early May, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed an agreement on the abolition of import duties and tariff quotas in bilateral trade.